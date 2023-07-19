| Telangana Rivers Streams And Tanks Comes To Life With Incessant Rainfall In Kothagudem

Telangana: Rivers, streams and tanks comes to life with incessant rainfall in Kothagudem

Godavari river reached 33.4 feet at 7pm on Wednesday because of continuous rainfall in the upper catchment area and release of flood water from projects the water level in river

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Water level in river Godavari reached 33.4 feet at 7pm at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Rivers, streams and tanks have come to life with the incessant rainfall the district has been witnessing for the past few days; however normal life and coal production was affected.

Three mandals, Dummugudem, Aswapuram and Manugur received very heavy rainfall of 16.5 cm, 12.2 cm and 14.3 cm respectively, two mandals, Pinapaka and Cherla received heavy rainfall of 8.9cm and 9.1cm, nine mandals receive rather heavy rainfall while nine mandals witnessed light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. The rainfall status of eight mandals was still deficient.

With continuous rainfall in the upper catchment area and release of flood water from projects the water level in river Godavari reached 33.4 feet at 7pm on Wednesday. Kinnerasani and Taliperu projects received huge inflows. 17 gates of Taliperu were lifted to release excess water.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted due to rain water reaching the main road between Bairagulapadu Sunnam Batti villages in Dummugudem mandal. With waist-deep water standing on the road, Sunnam Batti village was disconnected from the outside world.

Puvvada reviews flood situation

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a teleconference with the Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem districts as the Meteorological Department warned that there was a possibility of very heavy rains in the next few days.

The minister directed the officials to take precautionary measures from time to time to avoid loss of life. Officials of all the concerned departments should work in coordination and the officials of the Irrigation Department should be on full alert.

Coal production affected

Coal production and removal of overburden in SCCL’s opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas was affected due to rains. The haulage tracks turned slushy and rainwater stood in the mine-pits as a result the company suspended coal production.