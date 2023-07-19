Telangana Rains: Godavari water level likely to touch 35ft by midnight

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a review meeting at Bhadrachalam on the flood situation and directed officials to shift people in flood prone villages to relief centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a review meeting on the flood situation at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam was likely to reach 35 feet by midnight on Wednesday with flood waters from the Kaleshwaram project, rivers Indrawati and Taliperu, District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said.

The water flow reached 5.3 lakh cusecs at Peruru due to the release of 2.35 lakh cusecs of water from Kaleshwaram project and 2.15 lakh cusecs from Indrawati. 60,000 cusecs of excess water was released from the Taliperu project. Hence people in the areas to be affected by flood should be alert, she said.

Dr. Ala, who held a review meeting at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday on the flood situation, directed officials to shift the people in flood prone villages to relief centres. Village, mandal and district level officials should be alert and available at the field level.

Barricades have to be erected to prevent public visiting overflowing rivers, streams, and reservoirs. Transport services should be stopped in the areas where the water has reached the top of the roads and warning boards should be put up.

Steps to clear the roads have to be taken if trees were uprooted anywhere in the district. People living in dilapidated houses have to be moved to safer places. Electricity officials have to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, she said.

For emergency services, the public have to send a message or video to the WhatsApp number 9392919743 or call control room number 08744-241950 at the district collector’s office. Round the clock control rooms were also set up at Kothagudem RDO office with phone number- 9392919750 and at Bhadrachalam RDO office with the phone number-08743-232444; Dr. Ala said adding that boats, life jackets and lifebuoys should be made available at the reservoirs.

Earlier in the day the Collector inspected low lying areas and the flood situation at Taliperu project in Cherla mandal. She also inspected Nannapuneni Mohan School in Bhadrachalam town where a rehabilitation centre would be set up.