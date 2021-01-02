Telangana: Rs 4,079 cr deposited into farmers’ accounts

Disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu farm incentive has commenced on Monday, and about Rs 1,123.78 crore have been deposited into the accounts of 6.41 lakh farmers on Friday alone

Hyderabad: Nearly Rs 4,079.48 crore have been deposited into the bank accounts of 48.75 lakh farmers in the State under the Rythu Bandhu farm incentive scheme for the Yasangi season this year so far.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was lending support to farmers even during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the Rythu Bandhu amount was provided to about 81.59 lakh acres owned by about 48.75 lakh farmers as on Friday. He said the farm incentive will be disbursed to a total of 60.88 lakh farmers till January 8.

“Telangana is a role model for the country in implementation of welfare schemes. Despite the State suffered severe revenue losses, the Chief Minister did not think twice before releasing adequate funds for Rythu Bandhu scheme. The State government strongly believes that the well-being of the State lies within the well-being of a farmer,” he added.

