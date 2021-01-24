Telangana Rythu Sangam urges Centre to repeal farm laws

Telangana Rythu Sangam State vice president Julakanti Ranga Reddy said farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws of the Centre should be intensified and farmers from Telangana State too should join them.

Published: 8:39 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana Rythu Sangam State vice president and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Sunday urged the Centre to withdraw the three new farm laws and also the Electricity Amendment bill which would impact the interests of farmers in the country.

Speaking at a meeting here, Ranga Reddy said farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws of the Centre should be intensified and farmers from Telangana State too should join them. “There no word about Minimum Support Price in the new farm laws. The Centre has conspired to scrap MSP that goes against the interests of farmers. The new laws are only meant to benefit corporate houses and encourage middle-men in agriculture sector,” he said.

He said the Centre had promised to double farmers’ income by 2022, but statistics revealed that incomes of farmers had declined in the last two years compared to earlier years. He also criticised the Centre for trying to establish monopoly of corporate forces in the Indian agriculture sector.

He said that 25 lakh agricultural pump sets in the State were getting free power supply and farmers would be hit if the electricity amendment bill was passed by Parliament, he said.

The CPI(M) district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy and party leaders Banda Srisailam, K Nagi Reddy also attended the meeting.

