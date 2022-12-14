Telangana sanctions residential polytechnic college for Manuguru

The college will offer three courses – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Diploma in Mining Engineering with an intake of 60 seats in each of the branches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

The college will offer three courses – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Diploma in Mining Engineering with an intake of 60 seats in each of the branches.

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday accorded permission for establishing the Government Model Residential Polytechnic College at Manuguru, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

As per the GO MS 48 issued by the Higher Education department, the college will offer three courses – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Diploma in Mining Engineering with an intake of 60 seats in each of the branches. The Commissioner of Technical Education has been asked to take necessary further action accordingly.

Also Read Telangana: Govt polytechnic colleges witness huge demand

In another GO MS 47, the government gave administrative approval in principle sanctioning a new Government Degree College at Makthal, Narayanpet district from this academic year. The Commissioner of Collegiate Education was asked to take necessary further action in the matter.