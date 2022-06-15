Telangana: School students to undergo four-week bridge course

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:34 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

School Education department has introduced a four-week bridge course for students of Classes II to X. File Photo

Hyderabad: To accelerate learning recovery among students from the beginning of this academic year, the School Education department has introduced a four-week bridge course for students of Classes II to X.

This bridge course, designed and developed by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a wing of the School Education department, will be implemented in four levels. The Class II to V are under level 1, Class VI & VII in level 2, Class VIII & IX in level 3 and Class X in level 4. The programme will also have an assessment every two weeks.

The learning levels of students took a beating due to closure of educational institutions for two academic years following the Covid-19 pandemic. This four-week course will help students quickly relearn the basics of previous classes and prepare them for the fresh academic year.

The department has also introduced a three-month school preparation module, a play based school preparation module, for Class I students. The module which is in three languages i.e., Telugu, English and Urdu, will help teachers ensure that all children are exposed to a warm and welcoming environment when they enter Class I, leading to the process of learning in a smooth, fearless and joyful way.

The SCERT on Tuesday issued proceedings instructing all DEOs, RJDSEs and other officials concerned to implement the programmes for the academic year 2022-23. The material for both school preparation module and bridge courses has been made available on the website www.scert.telangana.gov.in.