Telangana sees dip in crime rate, cyber frauds up

TS DGP said the police had successfully foiled the desperate attempts by Maoists to regain a foothold in the State, besides ensuring that all the festivals passed off peacefully

Hyderabad: Telangana registered a six per cent drop in crime in 2020 compared to 2019, but cybercrime saw a substantial jump of 103 per cent during the year.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, placing the annual report card of the Telangana Police before the media here on Wednesday, said the department had successfully foiled the desperate attempts by the CPI (Maoists) to regain a foothold in the State, besides ensuring that all the festivals passed off peacefully. “There was no law and order problem in the State during the year,” he said, adding that 30 of the 33 districts in the State remained free of the CPI (Maoists) violence.

The top cop said 1,50,922 cases were reported during the year compared with 1,60,571 cases in 2019, registering a six per cent dip. On the other hand, 4,544 cybercrimes were registered in 2020 compared with 2,240 cases in 2019 — a record 103 per cent rise.

On the crackdown against instant app-based lenders accused of harassing borrowers over repayment, he said 50 cases were registered and 27 persons, including two Chinese, had been arrested so far. During the current year, there had been a significant decrease in road accidents by 21.80 per cent.

As many as 14,853 cases related to crime against women were reported this year against 15,143 cases in 2019, registering a decline of 1.91 per cent. Death penalty was secured in four cases in 2020 while conviction rate increased from 29.4 per cent to 48.5 per cent. The recovery rate in property crimes was 54 per cent against 53 per cent in 2019, he said.

