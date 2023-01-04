Telangana: Senior Congress leaders revolt against Revanth again

Many senior leaders once raised the banner of revolt against TPCC chief by staying away from the party programme 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The Infighting in Telangana Congress is refusing to die down despite the party high command’s intervention. Senior Congress leaders once raised the banner of revolt against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday by staying away from the party programme ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’.

Despite the party leadership’s order, senior leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, V Hanumantha Rao, D Sridhar Babu, T Jagga Reddy, Damodara Rajanarsimha, Maheshwar Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, K Geetha Reddy, P Sudarshan Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin, MLA Podem Veeraiah and AICC Secretary Vamsi Chander Reddy did not turn up for the training programme. Among those labeled as anti-Revanth Reddy, only CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and veteran leader M Kodanda Reddy attended the meeting.

Interestingly, Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge had talked to these senior leaders on Tuesday and asked them to attend the training classes. But despite Kharge’s direction, the seniors decided to stay away from the training programme. It is learnt that AICC in-charge secretary NS Bosu Raju spoke to the dissident leaders and asked them to cooperate with Revanth Reddy.

Last month too the same group of senior leaders protested against the various party posts given to leaders who joined Congress from TDP . The party high command had to rush senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to Hyderabad to resolve the infighting. But apparently, the situation is yet to change.