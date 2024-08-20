Telangana shine at Ice Skating nationals

Telangana athletes excelled to clinch three gold and four bronze medals in the recently concluded 19th Ice Skating National Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 11:36 PM

SATG chairman K Shiva Sena Reddy with the medal winners.

Hyderabad: Telangana secured second position in the recently concluded 19th Ice Skating National Championship organised by the Ice Skating Association of India at Delhi NCR Gurugram.

The State athletes excelled to clinch three gold and four bronze medals in the championship. Mahanya Reddy emerged as the top performer with two gold medals in the tournament.

Also Read NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on August 25

Results: 11-13 years: Boys: Harshdeep Singh, (555 and 777m) (2 bronze medals); Girls: Mahanya Reddy (555 & 777m) (2 gold medals); 8-11 years: Boys: Anvith (555m) (1 bronze medal); Girls: K Druvika (555m) (1 gold medal); Gonam Nainikasri (555m) (1 Bronze medal).