NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on August 25

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 11:28 PM

Rajesh Vetcha (2nd right) and Nikhat Zareen (middle) at the T-Shirt launch event of the Hyderabad Marathon on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: This year’s NMDC Hyderabad Marathon will see over 25,500 participants, including runners from across India and 17 countries, making it as one of the most prestigious city marathons.

The 13th edition of the marathon, organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society in partnership with NMDC, IDFC FIRST Bank, and the Government of Telangana, has gained significant traction among both seasoned and amateur runners. Earning the esteemed World Athletics Label, the marathon is now officially recognised as a World Athletics Label Race. The event commences with a 5K curtain-raiser at Hitex, Madhapur on August 24 at 7 am, followed by the full marathon on August 25 at 4:30 am, the half marathon at 5:30 am from People’s Plaza, and the 10K Run at 7:00 am from Hitex.

