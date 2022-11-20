Telangana shivers as 11 districts record temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

The lowest minimum temperature of 7.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Kumram Bheem in the State, followed by 7.5 degree Celsius at Sangareddy and 7.6 at Kamareddy.

Hyderabad: The minimum temperature is dropping sharply at several places across the State and weather alerts have been issued for 11 districts. Kumram Bheem, Sangareddy and Kamareddy are shivering, literally, at seven degree Celsius.

Eleven districts have recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius in the State. Officials in the other districts have been asked to be watchful in the wake dipping minimum temperatures, according to Telangana State Development and Planning Society.

The minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 13 degrees Celsius to 16 degree Celsius and dry weather would be prevailing during the next three days across the State.