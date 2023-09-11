Telangana: SI achiever felicitated in Asifabad

Koduri Rajashekhar, a police constable was felicitated by Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar for gettting selected for the post of Sub-Inspector

Rajashekhar is being felicitated by SP Suresh Kumar in Asifabad on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Koduri Rajashekhar, a police constable was felicitated by Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar for gettting selected for the post of Sub-Inspector, here on Monday. Rajashekhar was working with a special team of the police department from the district unit.

Suresh Kumar was all praise for the constable for getting selected for the post. He opined that Rajashekhar exemplified that one could achieve anything with dedication and perseverance. He advised the constable to bring recognition to the department by having discipline and sincerely discharging responsibilities.

A native of Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal, Rajashekhar is the son of Shankar and Jaya. He was selected as a constable with the police department in 2018. While working with the department, he appeared for an examination and physical efficiency tests held for recruitment of sub-inspectors.

