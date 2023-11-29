Passengers throng bus depots, railway stations in view of Telangana polls

The TSRTC authorities said approximately 800 buses have already either departed or scheduled to depart from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and other points.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

People throng the MGBS to board buses to their home towns so as to exercise their franchise in elections schedule for Thursday. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A day ahead of the assembly elections, bus depots and major bus pick up points in the city and suburbs were thronged by scores of families heading to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.

Passengers began thronging to the RTC bus stands since early morning on Wednesday and even the private bus operators ran packed services.

Also Read 1,762 policemen deployed for polls in Mancherial

The TSRTC authorities said approximately 800 buses have already either departed or scheduled to depart from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and other points. Officials said they were prepared to handle large number of passengers and based on the demand and surge in rush, additional buses were also arranged.

Apart from MGBS and JBS, buses have been arranged from other places including Uppal, Aramghar, LB Nagar, Ring Road and Kukatpally.

Buses for election duty:

Nearly 2,000 buses have been pressed into service by the corporation for the election duty. These buses will shift those on polling duty from various points to the polling stations allotted to them. Additionally, about 500 more buses have been provided to shift police personnel.

In TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone alone, a total of 600 buses have been arranged for shifting polling officials and staff from various points to the polling station across the 15 Assembly Constituencies in Hyderabad.

Rush at railway stations:

Meanwhile, the railway stations at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda too witnessed increased passenger rush as voter hailing from districts left for their native places to exercise their franchise.

However, some passengers at MGBS and JBS bus stations expressed displeasure on the lack of bus services and alleged there were no buses available as per the demand.