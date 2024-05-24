Telangana: Special casual leave for State, Central govt employees on May 27

"There was no provision to declare a general holiday for private employees."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency by-election on May 27, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj issued orders to grant special casual leave on the polling day to Central and State government employees , who are bonafide voters in the election to cast their vote.

Orders to this effect were issued to District Collectors of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Mulugu, Siddipet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir.

Regarding private employees, the CEO said there was no provision to declare a general holiday. However, the private establishments have been appealed to facilitate duty late, shift adjustments, short absence of duty hours or otherwise so as to enable the employees, who are registered voters in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency to cast their vote.