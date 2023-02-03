| Yadadri Bhongir Four Held For Blasting Rocks With Explosives In Alair

Alair police arrested four persons on charges of carrying out unauthorized blasting using explosives in JSR Sun City venture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Chandra was holding a media conference on arrest of four persons for resorting to unauthorized blasts in a real estate venture at Alair in Yadadri-Bhongir district

Yadadri-Bhongir: Alair police on Friday arrested four persons on charges of carrying out unauthorized blasting using explosives in JSR Sun City venture at Kandigatla of Alair mandal and seized 57 gelatin stick, 51 detonators and three bundles of connecting wires.

The arrested were supervisors of the real estate veture, Yenna Mallreddy, Salla Gurugula Srinivas, workers Alakuntla Kamalakar and Alakuntla Sumalakar. Police said two more persons Mahender and Thadepally Narayana were at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Chandra said Thadepally Narayana was carrying out land development works and entered into agreement with the land owner to develop his land in JSR Sun-City venture. As breaking boulders manually required cumbersomme and expensive, the venture supervisors resorted to blasting of rocks using explosives without permission from the authorities concerned.

They convinced Narayana to take up blasting and subsequently got the help of explosives supplier Mahender.