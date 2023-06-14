Telangana police track over 2,000 stolen or lost mobile phones

Additional DGP Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that between April 20 and June 13, a total of 31,292 mobile phones were blocked and 5442 were traced using the CEIR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 2,028 mobile phones that were stolen or lost were successfully tracked down by the Telangana police and handed over to rightful owners since April 19 this year by using the Central Equipment Identify Register (CEIR) portal.

The Telangana police in collaboration with Department of Telecommunication had introduced CEIR for registration of complaints of mobile phone lost or stolen. After registration of the complaint the officials would block the mobile phones making inaccessible for the person who has the gadget.

Additional DGP Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who is the designated nodal officer of CEIR portal in Telangana State, said that between April 20 and June 13, a total of 31,292 mobile phones were blocked and 5442 were traced using the CEIR.

After verifying the documents a total of 2028 mobile phones were unblocked and handed over to the owners.

The Cyberabad police topped by tracing 272 mobile phones followed by Warangal Commissionerates 163 and Kamareddy district 119 in the State.

Also Read Security Operations Centre to prevent cyber attacks in Telangana