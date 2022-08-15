Telangana stands in front row in many fields: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering while participating in Independence Day celebrations held in Sircilla on Monday.

Rajana-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said that Telangana has become a role model to the country by occupying the front row in the implementation of various development and welfare schemes.

Stating that the state government was giving top priority to the irrigation sector, Rama Rao said that to provide more benefits to farmers, the government was encouraging oil palm cultivation in the state and a whopping Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the state budget. Informing that the crop was cultivated in 587 acres by 176 farmers in the district, the Minister said that they have fixed a target to cultivate 1,600 acres in this year.

The Minister participated in 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Junior college, Sircilla on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Rythu Bandhu scheme was introduced for the welfare of farmers and it became a role model for the country. So far, Rs 1,076 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 2.39 lakh farmers in the district.

A spacious market yard along with modern facilities was constructed in Sircilla by spending Rs 20 crore. 2,400 metric tons capacity godowns are also being constructed in Gambhiraopet, Yellareddypet, Korem and Pothugal PACS limits.

As cultivation area has been enhanced, a food processing industrial park was developed in 309 acres in Narmala wherein two industries would be set up with Rs 100 crore. About 500 local people would get employment if the construction of industries was completed.

Rama Rao was informed to establish an ethanol distillery project in 47 acres of land near Nampalli village by spending Rs 260 crore. The project would be established by Deccan Agri Resource Private Limited. Besides direct employment to 1,100 people, 20,000 paddy farmers would get benefit with the unit.

The upland Sircilla area has become a water junction with the completion of all irrigation projects. Informing that Manair river has become as Perennial River with the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he said that there was drastic spurt in ground water table with the completion of all irrigation projects.

A total of 2.52 lakh acres of land was getting water with the completion of Kaleshwaram project, Mid Manair reservoir, Annapurna reservoir and other projects.

In order to encourage the fishermen community, the government has decided to establish Aqua Hub in 367 acres of land in Mid Manair reservoir by spending Rs 2,000 crore.

Four companies including the famous American company Fish In, Fresh to Home, Ananda Group, and CP Aqua Group are going to invest in Aqua Hub, wherein about 10,000 people would get employment. The foundation for the project would be laid very soon, the Minister informed.

Informing that the state government was giving top priority for the health of the poor, the Minister said that super speciality treatment was being provided to patients through electronic ICU by entering an understanding with NIMS, Hyderabad.

Heart patients were also being treated through STEMI Teleprogram. Moreover, scores of patients were treated through telemedicine by linking PHCs with district hospital, he informed.

Expressing happiness for getting the center’s Kayakalpa Award for the third consecutive term by the district hospital, the Minister informed that a 300 bedded multispeciality hospital was sanctioned to the district. Hospital would be constructed with Rs 159 crore.

The newly sanctioned medical college would start functioning from the 2022-23 academic year, he informed.

Talking about the e-health profile programme, he said that for the first time in the country, the programme was launched in the state to collect the complete health details of each and every individual above the age of 18 years. The aim of the program was to provide the health details of every person in the form of ‘digital health profile’ card. About 30 types of tests would be done in the programme.

In the district, 4.77 lakh blood samples were collected from 3.47 lakh persons by 203 health teams and the analysis of samples was in the final stage.

Stating that education would play a vital role in the growth of the society, Rama Rao said that the state government has launched Mana Ooru Mana Badi to renovate government schools across the state. Out of 510 schools in the district, electricity, drinking water facility, surrounding walls, toilets, kitchen sheds, and other works were being done in 153 schools with Rs 16.24 crore.

Geethanagar zilla parishad girls’ high school was developed with modern facilities. With the same spirit, KG to PG institution was also developed in Gambhiraopet mandal. It is ready for inauguration.

On the occasion of National Handlooms Day, the state government launched ‘Nethanna Bhima’ to protect the interests of the weaving community. About 80,000 handloom and powerloom families would get the facility. Under the scheme, kin of the deceased would be provided Rs 5 lakh if a weaver died.

Sircilla weavers played a vital role in the manufacture of national flags on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence. 1.20 crore national flags woven on 5,000 looms. 2,000 weavers were engaged to weave cloth to prepare Rs 5 crore worth tricolor. Besides other parts of Telangana, Sircilla weaver got orders from 12 states.

Talking about double bedroom houses, Rama Rao informed that 3,402 houses have been completed in the district so far. State government is going to launch a scheme wherein the people who wanted to construct houses in their own land would be provided Rs 3 lakh financial assistance.