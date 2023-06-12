Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau issues warning against WhatsApp Pink

Authorities have warned users against an app called WhatsApp Pink.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau has issued a warning about a version of the instant-messaging app WhatsApp. Reportedly this version is fake and is a trap to steal confidential information from users.

Authorities have warned users against an app called WhatsApp Pink. “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link (sic),” they tweeted.

The scam has been designed to tap into the users’ desire to have their messaging application in pink colour. In the last few days, several WhatsApp groups were flooded with links from where they can install WhatsApp Pink.

They also asked users to not click on these website links that have to do anything about this WhatsApp Pink. “Complete access to your phone will be lost,” they added.

According to the tweet, if a user installs the WhatsApp Pink app, they will be giving access to their private information to hackers. Photos, contacts, net banking passwords, and even SMS messages could be compromised.

This scam which was reported even in April 2021 seems to be resurfacing again. For any assistance regarding this in the Telangana State, call 1930.

