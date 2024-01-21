Telangana State Govt appoints advisors, special representative in Delhi

In addition to these appointments, the Telangana Congress is also working on appointment of the TSRTC Chairman and other key posts. After Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returns from London, more announcements can be expected, party sources said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:50 AM

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday issued orders appointing three Congress leaders as Advisors and one as a Special Representative at New Delhi.

Accordingly, Vem Narender Reddy was appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister (Public Affairs), former Minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir as Advisor to the Government (SC, ST, OBC, and Minorities Welfare) and Harkara Venugopal as Advisor to Government (Protocol and Public Relations). Former MLA Mallu Ravi was appointed as Special Representative, Government of Telangana, at New Delhi.

They have been appointed in the rank and status of Minister of State (cabinet rank) in Telangana.

Apart from finalising candidates for MLC elections, the Congress party has been working on filling up of nominated posts. To this effect, the State leadership has been discussing its plans with the AICC leadership in New Delhi.

Already, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI leader Balmoor Venkat have filed their nominations as MLC candidates under the MLAs quota. Appointments for four Congress leaders as Advisors and State Representative at New Delhi have been done as part of filling up of nominated posts.

