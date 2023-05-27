Telangana State Police invites entries for video contest with cash prizes

The contest aims to raise awareness about the adverse impact of drugs on society and is open to participants aged 18 and above.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:38 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: In a collaborative effort between the Telangana State Police, the State government, and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons, a state-level competition has been announced on the occasion of the International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking.

The competition, titled “Drugs and Its Adverse Impact on Society,” calls for the creation of short videos with a maximum duration of three minutes. Participants are encouraged to showcase their creativity, highlighting the detrimental effects of drugs on individuals, families, and communities. The deadline for submissions is June 20.

The prizes for the competition are as follows: the first-place winner will be awarded Rs 75,000, the second-place winner will receive Rs 50,000, and the third-place winner will be granted Rs 30,000.

Participants interested in taking part in the contest can find more information by contacting the organizers at +91 96523 94751.