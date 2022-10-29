Telangana: Summative Assessment-I exams timetable revised

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(File Photo). This revised timetable is applicable to Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts as per the proceedings released by Directorate.

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education on Saturday revised the timetable for Summative Assessment (SA) I exams which will now be conducted from November 9 to 16.

This revised timetable is applicable to Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts as per the proceedings released by Directorate. Earlier, the exams were to be held from November 1 to 7.

Also Read Telangana: Parent Teacher Meetings must in govt and local body schools every month

The exams for classes I to V are from 9.30 am to 12 pm, classes VI and VII from 10 am to 12.45 pm, class VIII from 2 pm to 4.45 pm and classes IX and X from 10 am to 12.45 pm and 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

The district educational officers of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts have been instructed to take necessary action to conduct the SA-1 exams as per the revised timetable.