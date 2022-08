Telangana: Suresh Kumar Singhal elected as FTCCI VP

Hyderabad: Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), elected Suresh Kumar Singhal as Vice President for the year 2022-23. Singhal served as Managing Committee Member for over a decade and chaired various Expert Committees of Federation.

He also represented to the Government on various issues on energy tariff for Industrial and commercial consumers. He has got more than 42 year experience in paper mills and steel segments, a release said.