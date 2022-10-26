| Telangana Tadicherla I Bags Best Practices In Safety In Coal Mining Award

Telangana: Tadicherla-I bags ‘Best practices in safety in coal mining’ award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited(TSGENCO) captive coal block Tadicherla-I has bagged ‘Best practices in safety in coal mining’ award at the 52nd Annual Safety Week.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, chief engineer(coal & commercial) P Bala Raju and general manager(mines) P Mohan Rao received the award at 53rd Annual Award Safety Fortnight organised under the aegis of director general of mines safety and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Director General of mines and safety Hyderabad region-I, has selected Tadicherla-I for the award.

TSGenco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao congratulated director(commercial & fuel) TRK Rao and his team for the award.