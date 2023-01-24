Telangana: Teacher takes student to toddy compound, suspended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Kothagudem: A teacher serving at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Petacheruvu in Paloncha mandal in the district has been suspended from services for alleged negligence of duties.

An order was issued by DEO E Somashekhara Sharma in that connection. He said disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the teacher, Ch Venkata Ramana, for visiting a toddy compound during school hours and taking a sixth class student of the school along with him recently.

The suspension order was issued following the directions of district Collector Anudeep Durishetty as the incident went viral on social media with many condemning the teacher’s demeanour.