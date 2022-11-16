Telangana: Teachers asked to improve learning abilities of students

Published: Updated On - 09:09 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Nizamabad: School Education Commissioner A Devasena has suggested that teachers should work hard to improve the learning abilities of students.

Devasena, who along with district collector C Narayana Reddy visited several government schools in the city on Wednesday, stated that lessons should be taught to the students in a way that is attractive and easy to understand, instead of using a stereotypical method.

She stated that the government was spending hundreds of crores of rupees to improve infrastructure and quality of education in government schools.

The Collector said that teachers working in government schools have much better teaching skills as compared to private ones. Teachers were expected to learn new things every day like students and teach in a way that impresses the children, he observed.