Telangana: Teenager ends life after mother prevents him from attending festival

Naini Raviteja is said to have consumed pesticide after his mother told him not to participate in the Bonalu festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A teenaged boy allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide after he was depressed when his mother prevented him from attending a festival at Rebbena village in Bejjur mandal on Tuesday.

Bejjur police said that Naini Raviteja (15), a Class IX student, was found dead. He is said to have consumed pesticide after his mother told him not to participate in the Bonalu festival celebrated in the village. He died on the spot. A case was registered.

