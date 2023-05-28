Telangana: Three-day volleyball competition ends in Asifabad

Three-day long volleyball competition organized by police department concluded in Dahegaon mandal centre, as part of Telangana Formation Day’s decennial celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

DSP Karunakar hands over trophey to winning team in Dahegaon mandal centre on Saturday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A three-day long volleyball competition organized by the police department concluded in Dahegaon mandal centre on Saturday evening, as part of Telangana Formation Day’s decennial celebrations. Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar was the chief guest of the event.

Karunakar congratulated the winning team from Pothepalli village and handed over a cash prize of Rs 10,000. He gave away a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to the runner up team. He said that victory and defeat were a part of a game. He said that the police department was conducting programmes as part of community outreach. He appreciated Rural Inspector K Nagaraju for organising the competition. Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath and local public representatives were present.

