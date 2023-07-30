Telangana: Three-year-old boy electrocuted at Mahabubabad

10:08 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Mahabubabad: A three-year-old boy was electrocuted in Cheruvumundhu Kothagudem village of Bayyaram Mandal. The victim was Arjun, son of Dharavth Bhaskar and Kalyani from the same village.

Arjun was playing at his maternal grandmother’s house on Sunday, when he reportedly came into contact with a damaged wire of an air cooler, following which he suffered a fatal electric shock. His parents rushed him to a hospital in Mahabubabad, where doctors declared him brought dead.

