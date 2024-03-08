Telangana: Three youth drown in SRSP canal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 04:55 PM

Nizamabad: A fun outing for three youth turned tragic on Friday when they met with a watery grave in Sriram Sagar Project’s Lakshmi canal head regulator in Mendora mandal in the district.

The missing youths have been identified as Sainath, Lokesh and Munna, all residents of Gunya Tanda of Jakranpally mandal.

According to reports, the trio went for a swim in the Lakshmi canal and since the SRSP authorities have released water for irrigation, the flow of the water was very high following which they drowned.

The locals noticed the trio drowning and alerted the project authorities, who stopped the release of water to save them, but in the meantime they disappeared in the deep water.

The authorities have launched a search operation to locate the three youths. Last month two youth who went for a swim in Lakshmi canal too met a watery grave.