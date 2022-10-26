Telangana to celebrate Sadar, Doddi Komaraiah’s birth and death anniversaries

Published: Updated On - 07:56 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the State government would officially celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of Telangana armed struggle fighter Doddi Komaraiah from this year. He also said that considering the increasing popularity, the State government would organise Sadar festivities officially in all districts in the State.

Participating in the Golla-Kuruma Atmeeya Sammelan meeting at Manneguda, Rama Rao urged the Golla-Kuruma community members to support the TRS (BRS) in the Munugode byelection to encourage the government to continue its welfare and development programmes.