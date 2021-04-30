Telangana to ensure vaccine for all

Around 3.5 crore individuals will have to be administered the vaccine in the State

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The State government is in talks with Bharat Biotech (BB) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines for those above 18 years of age in Telangana. Bharat Biotech is already manufacturing Covaxin while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is partnering with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to directly import the Sputnik-V vaccine.

While talks are on, indications are that it may take at least a few weeks for the State government to complete the negotiations, secure a large batch of vaccines from the manufacturers and then launch the vaccination drive by issuing slots to beneficiaries via CoWIN.

The Covid vaccination drive was launched in January based on the Centre’s assurances but a large chunk of beneficiaries here have been facing difficulties in getting access to the second dose of the vaccine. At the same time, there has been no assurance from the Centre over a steady supply of vaccines.

To ensure such situations are not repeated, the efforts of the government have been to avoid inconveniences for people in taking a vaccine. Only after access to vaccine stocks is ensured and assurances for future supplies obtained, the process of administering the vaccine will be planned.

Around 3.5 crore individuals will have to be administered the vaccine in the State and each person will have to take the first and second dose of the vaccine manufactured by the same company. “We can’t administer two different vaccines to one person. Moreover, there is the question of pricing and we will negotiate,” Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday.

Allotting slots to individuals on the CoWIN portal without having Covid vaccines shots ready would only end up creating problems. Depending on the availability of the vaccine, the government intends to start allotting the slot.

Also Read: Covaxin price cut down to Rs 400 for states

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .