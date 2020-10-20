Telangana to handhold local IT MSMEs

One such initiative is the setting up of an advisory committee to identify enterprises from this segment so as to provide them with the required support

Hyderabad: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the IT Industry were one of the worst hit by the pandemic and the State has launched a slew of initiatives to help them get back on foot. One such initiative is the setting up of an advisory committee to identify enterprises from this segment so as to provide them with the required support.

The committee that has representatives from Hysea and Nasscom along with officials from the Telangana IT Department will be preparing a list of SME firms so as to provide them access to government projects.

“There are a number of government projects which are mostly given to larger enterprises. However, post the pandemic we are looking at offering 30 per cent of those projects to IT MSMEs. In addition, the advisory committee will also help the government identify small and micro enterprises that can provide technological support to any of the State government departments,” said Amarnath Reddy, Chief Relations Officer, IT department.

Formed a few months ago, the advisory committee has already sent a list of 12 MSMEs from Hyderabad who can help different departments from the State to develop technologies like website development and use of analytics among others which will in turn help improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Ranking.

“There are 1,000s of MSMEs operating in the IT sector in Hyderabad alone and they were badly hit by the pandemic. Slowly we are seeing recovery happening and in order to provide the right kind of push to these enterprises, the government along with industry associations had decided to set up this advisory committee. We are planning few more resolutions and solutions in the near future,” said Bharani Kumar Aroll, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

Although the performance of the overall IT Industry in Telangana has been low when compared to last year, the State is still performing much better than expected. “Pandemic was a testing time for the industry and it showed that we can overcome it with innovation and strength. Although the IT exports for the last two quarters has been much lower compared with same quarter last year, we are seeing some green shoots. This year’s IT exports will grow and it will be single digit growth,” said Ram Prasad, director, STPI, Hyderabad.

