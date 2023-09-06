Telangana to host Asia’s largest district cooling system, partners with Tabreed

Tabreed will develop 125,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) of district cooling plants and networks investing up to $200 million.

Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government has partnered with Tabreed, the leading cooling utility player, to develop cooling infrastructure in industrial parks including the Hyderabad Pharma City. Tabreed will develop 125,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT) of district cooling plants and networks investing up to $200 million.

The first-of-its-kind, ground-breaking initiative will bring multi-fold benefits of highly reliable, superior cost-efficiency, and unprecedented economies of scale, resulting in 6,800 GWh of power savings and 41,600 mega liters of water savings apart from paving the way for reduced greenhouse gas emissions by saving 6.2 million tons of CO2, according to an official statement.

The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed use development areas which offer potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand resulting in annual CO2 reduction of 18 million tons over a 30 year period while mitigating the heat island effect that will further bolster Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia.

The senior leadership team of Tabreed led by CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi met with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday in Dubai for the MoU signing ceremony. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City Ltd and Sudheer Perla, Country Manager – India, Tabreed were also present.

“As we embark on a journey towards a more sustainable future, we are delighted to partner with Tabreed, exemplifying the Government of Telangana’s commitment to environmental stewardship through embracing innovative and implementable solutions. By prioritizing cooling as a key action area through cool roof policies and energy-efficient district cooling, we are shaping a greener and healthier environment for our communities by contributing significantly to our ambitious vision of making Telangana net-zero by 2047,” Rama Rao said.

“The collaboration between Tabreed and Government of Telangana represents a watershed moment in the evolution of sustainable infrastructure development. By bringing our expertise in district cooling to the world’s largest net zero pharmaceutical cluster and also, extremely high tech industrial zone, we are not only shaping the future of the industrial clusters, but also setting a powerful precedent for environmental responsibility. Large-scale energy consumption towards cooling is one of the key drivers of CO2 emissions and through this joint undertaking with Government of Telangana, Tabreed is proud to contribute to India’s journey in achieving net zero emissions, with Telangana at the forefront,” Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, chairman of Tabreed, said.

“We are glad the State of Telangana is taking a leadership role in all areas through its ambitious cool roof policy, award of a district cooling concession to Tabreed and its newly established Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling,” Atul Bagai, Country Head, India for the United Nations Environment Programme said.