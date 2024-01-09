Telangana to host Global AI summit: IT Minister Sridhar Babu

The Telangana government would invite top technology professionals from around the globe to participate in the summit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:20 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said the State government was planning to host the Global AI Summit soon while striving to make Hyderabad an Artificial Intelligence Hub.

The government would invite top technology professionals from around the globe to participate in the summit. The objective was to generate AI beyond the just Generic AI.

The Minister participated in an interaction session with IT associations and prominent personalities, including Raghu Boddupally from Infosys, Arijit Sarker from Google, BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient and representatives of Nasscom, STPI, TVAGA at the Infosys campus Gachibowli on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that during the next few years, the final year of a degree course would be treated as an R&D year and the syllabus was being developed based on the latest technological advancements, skills and knowledge.

“This will surely add value to our graduates, not just as job seekers but also as job creators” Sridhar Babu said.

Regarding the road map for Telangana IT sector to be globally competitive, the Minister said creating effective strategies to capture the future demand in the industry involved a comprehensive approach that considers various factors, including technology trends, talent development, infrastructure, and global competitiveness.

Listing out several strategies the State could adopt to position itself for success in the evolving IT landscape, he said investment in infrastructure, skill development Initiatives, focus on R&D, global collaborations, policy reforms, startup ecosystem enhancement, cybersecurity Measures, industry-academia collaboration were key factors.