Telangana to launch SpaceTech Framework on Metaverse

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Telangana is all set to roll out its SpaceTech Framework.

Hyderabad: Paving way for future policy launches and proving that the State is always at the forefront of using emerging technologies will be the launch of SpaceTech Framework through Metaverse. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Telangana government is all set to launch its SpaceTech Framework through a Metaverse platform that has been developed by Hyderabad-based startup Gamitronics.

The platform called PartyNite had hosted India’s first virtual concert by Daler Mehndi and now it will feature a spaceship walk-through of the launch of the SpaceTech Framework. The trailer of the event has been launched and it shows IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao’s virtual avatar along with the ISRO chairman S Somnath and other dignitaries in their virtual forms.

“The Director of Emerging Technologies’ office reached out to us after the success of our virtual concert by Daler Mehndi on our Metaverse platform – PartyNite. They informed us that they are planning to launch the SpaceTech Framework through Metaverse and they had the vision and we had the platform. They gave us total freedom in development and they felt that the Metaverse platform can offer more creativity. The SpaceTech Framework is being launched through a spaceship walkthrough wherein two spaceships are being designed,” Rajat Ojha, co-founder, of Gamitronics and creator of PartyNite, told Telangana Today.

The SpaceTech policy will serve as a launchpad for the State to move into a higher orbit and facilitate its emergence as a commercial hub for all space-related products and services. The policy will focus on promoting domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and sub-systems, ground equipment manufacturing, and other facilities. Telangana will be the second State after Kerala to have a SpaceTech policy.

According to Ojha, there are two different ways of attending the event – one is as an outsider wherein one can watch the event being live-streamed on YouTube and another is becoming a participant. If one wants to participate then one needs to download the event link and enter the code, and then a virtual version of the participant can be viewed on your screen. Through the virtual avatar, one can ask questions and interact with the dignitaries.

“This will be the first time that over 300 people will be participating in a government-led Metaverse event. It took us almost one month to develop the whole event as the platform was already available to us,” Ojha said.

What is Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a virtual world wherein one can attend school, play a game, or explore any other interest through their virtual avatar. It is a seamless combination of the physical and the virtual world and uses technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D imaging, and blockchain among others. It is a shared virtual environment and is an easy way to create one’s own Augmented Reality experiences. Many big companies like Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, and Facebook – which changed their brand name to Meta – have bet big on this new and emerging technology.

