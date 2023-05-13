| Telangana To Make Strong Case At Kwdt Says Prlis Will Draw Water That State Is Entitled To

Telangana to make strong case at KWDT, says PRLIS will draw water that State is entitled to

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to make a strong contention at the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal that the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would be utilizing water to which it is legally entitled to.

The project would not affect in any manner the utilization of the river waters by Andhra Pradesh, maintain state irrigation authorities. Hearing on the objections raised by AP against project is due on May 18 and 19.

AP State authorities moved the tribunal questioning the GO RT No 246 issued by Telangana Goverment in August last allocating 90 tmc of water to Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The objection by the State of Andhra Pradesh against this project came up for discussion also at the first Apex Council meeting held on September 21, 2016.

It was explained to the Apex Council that the two projects- PRLIS and Dindi LIS were not new ones. They were taken up by the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh only and there is no illegality or any breach of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act of 2014, content the State irrigation authorities.

The Apex Council did not consider it appropriate to stop the works the PRLIS. The construction of the project was stayed by the National Green Tribunal, Chennai on October 29, 2021 for want of prior environmental clearance from the MoEF&CC.

The project was originally conceived as surplus water based project by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh but Telangana has now been insisting on allocation from out of 75 % dependable flows. Under utilisation in minor irrigation projects to an extent of 45.66 TMC in Krishna basin of Telangana has been observed.

Besides this 80 tmc of Godavari water is being diverted from Polavaram to Prakasham barrage in Andhra Pradesh

Consequent to the clearance accorded by the CWC to the Polavaram project, a quantum of 45 TMC of Krishna water has to be utilised upstream of Nagarjunasagar in the Krishna basin.

Major part of the area in Krishna basin upstream of Nagarjunasagar is today situated in Telangana and large tracts of cultivable area therein are in dire need of irrigation.

Telangana has taken up irrigation projects to serve the water- starved areas with a requirement of 225 TMC of Krishna water.

It had put forth its claim only out of 75% dependable flows. Since Telangana has been entitled for 90 tmc of water on the two counts, it sought the allocation of this entirely for the PRLIP.