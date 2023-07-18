Telangana to place its water indent with KRMB on Wednesday

The Irrigation Department officials have been assessing the water requirement of Telangana till the end of September next

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The state will place its water indent with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Wednesday. The Irrigation Department officials have been assessing the water requirement of the state till the end of September next.

It is likely to seek water releases from the Krishna Basin projects mainly for drinking water on Priority. Andhra Pradesh state had placed it indent seeking 5 TMC. The three member committee of the Board had its meeting virtually to discuss AP indent.

The Engineer -in- Chief of the State has assured the board that the issue would be taken up with the government. Since the Krishna basin projects had no inflows so far, he favoured judicious use of the limited water available in the reservoirs.