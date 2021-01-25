Telangana to reduce burden of compliances to facilitate EoDB

Chief Secretary directed senior officials of different departments to prepare an action plan to complete the process of reducing the burden of compliances by February this year

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to reduce the burden of compliances with regard to a number of registrations, licenses, permissions, inspections, filings, records and display requirements to simplify the existing process across different government departments. The decision was taken as part of improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and attract more investments.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with senior officials from different departments at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. He directed them to prepare an action plan to complete the process of reducing the burden of compliances by February this year.

The Chief Secretary said the burden of compliances were high with respect to seven departments – the departments of Revenue (Commercial Taxes and Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and also Labour, Employment, Training and Factories – and directed them to conduct an internal analysis and create sub groups to complete the process in a timely manner.

He informed that Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade shared certain Acts and regulation pertaining to Telangana, requesting the State government to examine State Acts and regulations to simplify the existing process of implementation of the same.

Special Chief Secretary for Labour and Factories Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma (Transport), Jayesh Ranjan (IT and Industries), and Ravi Gupta (Home), along with Civil Supplies Secretary Anil Kumar, Energy Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and other officials were present in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .