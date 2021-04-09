Telangana to step up covid testing

KCR direct officials to set up RTPCR testing centres in the districts and ensure all frontline warriors are vaccinated

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday directed the Health officials to increase Covid-19 tests across the State following the drastic increase in the number of positive cases.

“All frontline warriors in different departments should be administered the vaccine. This entire exercise should be completed within a week,” the Chief Minister said, speaking at a high level review meeting after the video-conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with all the Chief Ministers.

The Chief Minister, who issued Instructions to officials to set up RTPCR testing centres in the districts, said arrangements should be made to get the required RTPCR test kits immediately. The RTPCR test centres should be immediately set up in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Ramagundem, Bhuavanagiri, Jangaon and Vikarabad.

Chandrashekhar Rao spoke with DGP Mahender Reddy, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Transport Department principal Secretary Sunil Sharma and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar over phone and instructed them to complete the vaccination of frontline warriors in their respective departments within a week. The vaccination details should be updated on a daily basis with the Chief Minister’s office, he said.

To ensure 100 per cent vaccination of staff in Police, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, RTC and Revenue Departments, video conference should be conducted with District Collectors and other senior officials and commence a special drive, he said.

The Chief Minister, taking note of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, appealed to the people in the State to strictly follow Covid guidelines and wear masks, maintain physical distancing and to be cautious every moment to contain the spread of the virus.

People in densely populated places such as Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal and those in munipalities and Municipal Corporations should be extra cautious, he said, adding that the orders to wear masks should be strictly implemented. The government has already issued orders to levy Rs.1,000 penalty on those failing to wear masks. In the interest of public safety, these orders should be implemented strictly, he told the DGP.

All those aged above 45 years should get vaccine administered, immediately, he said. Health Minister E Rajender, ST welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and senior officials from the Health department participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .