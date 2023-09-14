‘Telangana Today’ bags ‘Best in Print Asia 2023 Award’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: ‘Telangana Today‘ won the prestigious ‘Best in Print Asia Award-2023’ from World Association of Newspapers (WAN-IFRA) for its outstanding print quality shown. The event took place in Kochi today as part of Indian Printers Summit-2023.

The Best in Print Asia Awards are evaluated for visual print quality as well as the technical process capabilities that asses the colour space, grey balances, dot gain and colour register of the participant’s newspaper.

Ch. Srinivas, Chief General Manager – Operations has received the award on behalf of ‘Telangana Today’.

