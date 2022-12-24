Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show a big draw in Khammam

The two-day Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show-2022 got underway at TNGO’s Function Hall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Khammam: The two-day Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show-2022 got underway at TNGO’s Function Hall, Bank Colony in Khammam in a grand manner on Saturday.

ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Khammam AMC chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, Namasthe Telangana Editor Thigulla Krishna Murthy, Telangana Today General Manager (Advt) N Surender Rao and others took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Many speakers, who addressed the gathering, heaped praises on Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana management for organising the property show for the second time in a row for the benefit of Khammam citizens, and asked them to make use of the opportunity.

ZP chairman Kamal Raj in his address noted that when separate Telangana was created many have spread rumours that the realty sector in Hyderabad would be affected but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao proved it wrong.

The realty sector has been growing fast not just in Hyderabad but in tier-II cities like Khammam as well. The first property show organised by TT-NT in Khammam was a success and the second would also become a success, he wished.

MLC Madhusudhan advised the real estate developers to come up with multiplex and high rise building projects in Khammam in view of the high prices of lands and to make effective use of land available.

He wanted the Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana management to organise the next property show on a bigger scale at places like Sardar Patel Stadium in the city so that more stalls could be set up and assured to extend all possible support from his side.

Because of the vision of the Chief Minister, companies from across the world were investing in Hyderabad boosting the realty. With reference to issues being faced by real estate developers, Madhusudhan assured them to list out the issues they were facing and they would be taken to the notice of the government to get them resolved.

Namasthe Telangana Editor Krishna Murthy noted that everyone desires to have a house of his own, in order to help them to find a suitable property the Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana management organised the Property Show in Khammam.

Chandrashekhar Rao has given priority to infrastructure development in all the districts in the State with a focus on the future needs and that helped to rapid urbanisation creating demand for lands. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was making great efforts to develop Khammam city, he said.

The objective of the property show was to bring the prospective buyers, banks and real estate firms together so as to offer the buyers a wide range of choice in buying property, GM Surender Rao said, adding that government policies were helpful in getting approvals in a hassle free way.

Balaji Real Estates and Constructions MD Vatyavai Ravi and Srinidhi Enclaves MD Vunnam Jagan wanted the government to resolve issues related to GP layouts and LRS. SUDA chairman Vijay Kumar, Mayor Neeraja, DCCB chairman Nagabhushanam, AMC chairperson Lakshmi Prasanna and TRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju also spoke.

DGM M Raji Reddy, branch manager Rena Ramesh, deputy manager (Ads) D Shekhar Babu, edition in-charge K Purnachander, Namasthe Telangana bureau in-charge M Venu Gopal, circulation in-charge K Rambabu, and staff, P Nagaraju, V Venkaiah and S Surender Reddy were present.

Balaji Real Estates and Constructions was the main sponsor while Sricity, Srinidhi Enclaves and Sri Jayavilasini Developers and Constructions were the associate sponsors. T News was the TV partner and Café Niloufer was the gift sponsor.

Real estate firms; American Town Ship-2, Aadhar Builders and Infrastructures LLP, Supreme Leenus India, Sunrise Infra, ASR Vruksham Infra Developers, GR Real Estate & Developers, Pinnacle Heights and Sensation Infra Pvt. Ltd have set up stalls at the show.

UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Bhadradri Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd, District Co-Operative Central Bank (DCCB) and union Bank of India (UBI) set up their stalls to offer loans to prospective buyers.