Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today property show in Khammam from Saturday

Published Date - 06:56 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show-2022 will get underway in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: A two-day Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show-2022 will get underway in Khammam on Saturday. The event will take place at TNGO’s Function Hall, Bank Colony.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Mayor P Neeraja and DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam will attend the inaugural ceremony at 10 am.

A noted real estate firm Balaji Real Estates and Constructions is the main sponsor while Sricity, Srinidhi Enclave and Sri Jayavilasini Developers and Constructions are the associate sponsors. T News is the TV partner and Café Niloufer is the gift sponsor.

Real estate firms; American Town Ship-2, Aadhar Builders and Infrastructures LLP, Supreme Leenus India, Sunrise Infra, ASR Vruksham Infra Developers, GR Real Estate & Developers, Pinnacle Heights and Sensation Infra Pvt. Ltd will set up stalls at the show.

Banks like UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Bhadradri Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd. District Co-Operative Central Bank (DCCB) and union Bank of India (UBI) will set up their stalls to offer loans to prospective buyers.

Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana management has appealed to the citizens of Khammam to take advantage of the property show by visiting the stalls in large numbers.