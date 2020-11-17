TSDTC comes up with river cruise tour packages

Minister, V Srinivas Goud said the river cruise tour packages have been introduced to offer peaceful environment for the tourists during Karthika Masam

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSDTC) has come up with river cruise boat packages, Hyderabad – Nagarjunasagar – Srisailam and Hyderabad – Somasila – Srisailam tours.

Launching the brouchers of tour packages, Tourism Minister, V Srinivas Goud said the river cruise tour packages have been introduced to offer peaceful environment for the tourists during Karthika Masam.

There are several beautiful locales and attractions in the State and people can opt for tour packages to enjoy them. “We will extend all support to film producers and directors for movie shootings at tourist places in the State,” he said.

These tour packages cover Nagarjunasagar Dam, Srisailam temple, Saakshi Ganapthi temple, Srisailam dam site, Pathalaganga, Farhabad and Somasila. These will be operated subject to weather and operational conditions and water levels in reservoir and will be regular on weekends and other days on demand for groups.

The tariff for Hyderabad – Nagarjunasagar – Srisailam tour is Rs 3,499 (Adults) and Rs 2,800 (Child) which includes transportation by non-AC hitech coach, boating, vegetarian lunch on cruise and non-AC accommodation at Srisailam and Eegalapenta. The tariff and facilities are same for Hyderabad – Somasila – Srisailam tour.

