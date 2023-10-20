Telangana: Tragic road accident claims lives of mother and son on eve of dream job

Vadla Shiva Kumar, a resident of Mominpet, was on his way to Sadasivapet in Sangareddy district, accompanying his mother, Padma (50), who worked as a bus conductor at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) bus depot.

Published Date - 11:10 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

Vikarabad: In a heart-wrenching turn of fate, Vadla Shiva Kumar (25), who had toiled for over a year to realize his dream of joining the Police department, met with a road accident just a day before his scheduled health test. The incident occurred at Mekavanam Pally in Mominpet Mandal here..

Tragedy struck when they were traveling on a two-wheeler, and the motorcycle rammed into a parked lorry. The collision resulted in severe head injuries for Padma, who died on the spoet.

Kumar who sustained critical injuries fought for his life for a day before succumbing to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday. His dream of donning the police uniform remained unfulfilled.

He is survived by his father, Brahamam, elder brother Santosh, and elder sister Navaneetha. In an emotional conversation with Telangana Today, Navaneetha shared that her brother had always aspired to serve in a uniformed job, but destiny had other plans. The tragic incident has left the entire family in shock, as they not only lost their breadwinner in Padma but also a young man with a promising future.

Kumar secured sixth position in the civil police constable recruitment test in Vikarabad district.