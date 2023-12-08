Telangana: Tribal student wins gold in badminton tournament

The student Kurasam Mohan Krishna studying 10th class at Government Ashram High School at Cheepurugudem in Dammapet mandal won a gold medal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Kothagudem: A tribal student from the district has excelled in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Sub Junior (U-15 and U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament-2023 held at Bengaluru from November 28 to December 5.

He was appreciated by Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer (PO) Prateek Jain.

The PO wished the student to win more medals at the national and international level. APO (General) David Raju, sports officer Bolli Gopala Rao, Dammapet ATDO Chandramohan, ACMO Ramanaiah and the father of the student K Venkateshwar Rao were present.