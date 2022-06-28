Telangana: Tributes paid to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Published Date - 10:22 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy offered tributes at a portrait of Narasimha Rao in the legislature premises.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, paid tributes at his ‘Samadhi’ on Hussain Sagar Lake. He was accompanied by MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, who is the daughter of the former Prime Minister, Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Addressing on the occasion, T Srinivas Yadav demanded that late PV Narasimha Rao should be awarded Bharat Ratna. He had introduced economic reforms in the country and his services and political acumen, had won laurels across the world, besides putting the country on the development path. Unfortunately, he did not get the recognition, he deserved, said the Minister.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted “Offered floral tributes to the son of Telangana Soil, Polyglot, Statesman & Former Prime Minister of India Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, at PV Ghat on Necklace Road, Hyderabad. His pursuit to serve the nation & ability to be a lifelong learner will inspire generations,”

He further tweeted “Remembering a proud son of Telugu Land and former Prime Minister Sri PV Narasimha Rao garu on his Janm Jayanthi. India remains indebted to his contribution to country’s development through transformative economic reforms. My tributes”

Offering his tributes to the former Prime Minister, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said PV Narasimha Rao was a national treasure. Congress party would always remember the services of the former Prime Minister and hold his family in high regards, said Revanth Reddy.

Rich tributes paid to former premier PV Narasimha Rao

Khammam: Rich tributes were paid to former premier late PV Narasimha Rao on his jayanthi here on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar garlanded the statue of Narasimha Rao at Lakaram Circle, Mamata road in the city. Speaking on the occasion he said it was sad that Centre ignored the former Prime Minister who boosted India’s image in the world.

The minister demanded the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao saying that he had introduced economic reforms paving the way for the nation’s development when the country was in dire straits.

Even as the Centre failed to respect Narasimha Rao the Telangana government has honoured him by holding his year-long birth centenary celebrations. Narasimha Rao was the greatest man who would remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, Ajay Kumar noted.

The minister lauded Narasimha Rao as the architect of modern India. With the reforms introduced by him as the Prime Minister, the country has achieved qualitative development not only economically but also in areas such as nuclear energy, foreign policy and internal security.

The spirit with which Narasimha Rao significantly increased the wealth of the country by following innovative policies was embedded in the activities of the Telangana government, the minister said.

Desiring the welfare of all the people, the development activities implemented by the State government were ideal for the country. Telangana would move forward with the inspiration provided by Narasimha Rao as great son of the soil, Ajay Kumar said.

Book released

The minister later released a book, ‘Labdhidarula madilo emuntundi’ penned by Induru Krishnama Chary at his camp office at VDO’s Colony in the city. People in the State were happy with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had taken up the welfare of the poor as his responsibility by introducing several schemes, he said.

The author of the book explained that the book presents an account of the emergence of Telangana and a sense of gratitude towards the TRS regime in the minds of the beneficiaries benefitted through many schemes implemented by the government.