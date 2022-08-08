Telangana: TTWREIS students come out with flying colours in IIT JEE

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:54 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: The students from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) Gurukulam have come-out with flying colours in the IIT JEE Advanced examinations. A total of 467 out of 542 students who had appeared for the exam have qualified for appearing for IIT JEE Advanced from both Tribal Welfare and Ekalavya Model Residential Schools.

As many as 20 students secured more than 90 percentile, 63 students secured more than 80 percentile and 134 students secured more than 70 percentile. Nearly 150 talented students are sure to confirm their seats in prestigious NITs or IIITs, officials said.

Following the success, the students from the society thanked Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rathode, Secretary, TTWREIS and EMRS, D.Ronald Rose, and Additional Secretary, TTWREIS and EMRS V.Sarveshwar Reddy for their support and encouragement, a press release said.