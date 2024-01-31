Telangana: Two arrested for stealing lorry in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:45 PM

Khammam town ACP Harikrishna speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Khammam: The Khammam CCS and three-town police arrested two youths involved in the theft of a lorry and seized the stolen lorry within a fortnight.

The town ACP Harikrishna speaking to the media here on Wednesday informed that the accused Tammisetti Chiranjeevi and Kotha Elish of Khammam city have stolen the lorry parked beside the road in front of lemon market on January 19.

The lorry owner cum driver Mohammad Jauhar of Srinivasanagar lodged a complaint with the three-town police on January 11 about the theft. The police team which investigated the case seized the lorry worth Rs 3.50 lakh and a cash of Rs 2 lakh from the accused.

CCS ACP T Ravi, Inspector B Balaji, three-town Inspector D Ramesh, SI J Venkateswarlu, constables S Srinivas and K Sudhakar took part in the investigation. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated the team for nabbing the accused and recovering the property within a short span of time.