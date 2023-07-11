Golconda: Police constable dies by hanging in his house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide by hanging in his house at Golconda area on Tuesday. He is suspected to have been upset over personal and family issues and ended his life, police said.

The cop, identified as Mahaveer(32), was posted at the Traffic Police Station in Saifabad. According to the police, Mahaveer, who was reportedly appeared upset for the last few days, ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom. Police said the family raised no suspicion over his death.

On receiving information, the Golconda police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case was booked and the body shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.