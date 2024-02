Telangana: Unidentified woman killed, body dumped in Manjeera river

The decomposed body was found floating on the water at Sirur village in Raikode Mandal and was shifted to the Area Hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 07:45 PM

Sangareddy: An unidentified woman was killed, the body stuffed in a bedsheet and dumped in the Manjeera river after tying a boulder to the body.

The decomposed body was found floating on the water at Sirur village in Raikode Mandal on Sunday and was shifted to the Area Hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem. A case has been registered.